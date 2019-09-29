MHA closely monitoring situation of rain-hit UP, Bihar, Jharkhand

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is closely monitoring the situation of states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand, where normal life has been affected due to incessant rainfall for the past two days.

"Ministry of Home Affairs is in close contact with the administration of rain-affected state and as per the demand from Bihar government additional National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) teams have also been deployed in Patna," Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai told ANI over the phone.

He said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has also directed concerned ministry officials to keep contact with affected states and provide any assistant required on an urgent basis.

Expressing grief over the situation in Patna, Rai said: "Due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging, normal life has been affected in the state. We are ready to provide whatever assistance is required from the MHA."

He said that the ministry is in contact with the affected state and addition NDRF teams are ready for deployment in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and Jharkhand if required.

"Currently 20 NDRF teams have been deployed in affected areas of Bihar. The teams are carrying out rescue and evacuation operations with other agencies in the flood-affected areas. Today, the teams evacuated 235 people from low lying areas of Patna," Rai said.

He also said that the NDRF teams are also providing medical care to the people.

As many as 19 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents in Bihar's capital, while 14 people have died across Uttar Pradesh owing to the rainfall and flood-like situation in the region. (ANI)