MHA constitutes anti-drone technology committee to enhance internal security

By Deepika Rathour

New Delhi [India], Aug 28 (ANI): In a bid to enhance internal security, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has constituted a committee which will work on anti-drone technology.

"Unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) should not disrupt our services. They should not attack any of our vital assets or security forces. Therefore, the MHA has taken an initiative and formed a committee," VSK Kaumudi, Director General of Bureau of Police Research & Development (BPR&D) told ANI on Wednesday.

Elaborating on the formation of the committee, Kaumudi said: "It is important that we should be in a position to identify, stall, and neutralise any such enemy carrier. I am calling it carrier because UAVs are not just used for observations. There can be observation, of course, but at the same time if they have the delivery system they can also be more lethal and delivery of payload can be of any type".

"We are in the process of completing the study and at least preliminary study should be over in the next month," he added.

The director general said that they will have a two-day conference on anti-drone technology.

"The first day will be devoted to deliberations and exchange of ideas. The second day, we will have demonstrations by leading agencies, who are technology partners and others also", he added.

Sources said that every state is identifying the places where this anti-drone technology is needed to be installed. "Bureau of Police Research and Development (BRP&D) has done many rounds of meeting for that. Delhi police, IB and BPR&D will be three nodal agencies," sources stated. (ANI)

