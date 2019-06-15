MHA constitutes TMG to crackdown on terrorists financers in valley

New Delhi (India), June 15 (ANI): The Centre has constituted a new Terror Monitoring Group (TMG) in Jammu and Kashmir in a bid to dismantle terror-financing structure and crackdown terrorists financers in the valley.

Sources said the group will be headed by additional DGP, CID in Jammu and Kashmir, as its Chairman,

There will also be representatives from Intelligence Bureau (IB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the TMG.

According to highly-placed sources, TMG has initiated concerted action by all the agencies as part of efforts to strike at the financiers of Terror in the valley.

After assuming charge as Union Home Minister, Amit Shah has held back-to-back meetings with officials and others over internal security issues.

He also had a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik in which Malik briefed Shah about the prevailing situation in the state. (ANI)

