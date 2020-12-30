MHA declares Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for another 6 months

New Delhi [India], December 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday further extended the operation of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in Nagaland for six more months while declaring the state as "disturbed area", according to a government notification.

The Government of India had in the past extended this declaration which has been in the state for several years. The latest order is in effect from today.

"Whereas the Central Government is of the opinion that the area comprising the whole of the State of Nagaland is in such a disturbed and dangerous condition that the use of armed forces in aid of the civil power is necessary," the MHA said in a notification.





"Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (No. 28 of 1958) the Central Government hereby declares that whole of the State of Nagaland to be 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from December 30, 2020 for the purpose of the said Act," it said.

The AFSPA grants special powers to the Indian armed forces in 'disturbed areas.' According to The Disturbed Areas (Special Courts) Act, 1976, once declared 'disturbed', the area has to maintain the status quo for a minimum of three months. (ANI)

