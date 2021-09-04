MHA deputes two BSF Deputy Commandants to Delhi Police as DCPs

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday has sent two Deputy Commandants of Border Security Force (BSF) on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCPs) for a period of one year.



Pawan Kumar and Sudhir Kumar Mishra have been sent on deputation to Delhi Police as Additional DCPs for a period of one year, the ministry said.

"BSF is, therefore, requested to relieve the above-said officers immediately with direction to report to the Delhi Police Headquarters directly under intimation to this Ministry," a statement by the MHA added.

This September, Rajwinder Singh Bhatti, a 1990-batch IPS officer was appointed as ADG of the Border Security Force on a deputation basis up to September 30, 2025, which is his date of superannuation, or till further orders. (ANI)

