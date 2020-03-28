MHA directs States, UTs to provide shelter, food to migrant workers under SDRF funds

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs on Saturday directed States and Union Territories (UTs) to provide accommodation, food, clothing and medical care to homeless people, including migrant labourers who are stranded due to 21-day nationwide lockdown.

The Ministry further said that the people should be given shelter in relief camps' under SDRF fund allocations.

Government of India, Ministry of Home Affairs, Disaster Management Division issued a letter in this regard earlier today.

In the letter, Sanjeev Kumar Jindal, Joint Secretary to GoI wrote: "I am directed to refer this Ministry's letter, dated March 14, 2020 on the above mentioned subject and to say that the existing norms issued vide this Ministry letter dated April 8, under item no 3(a) "Relief Measures - Provision for temporary accommodation, food, clothing, medical care etc." would be applicable to homeless people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measured, and sheltered in the relief camps and other places for providing them food etc., for the containment of spread of COVID-19 virus in the country."

The Centre had announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days to fight COVID-19 on March 22. All road, rail and air services will remain suspended during the lockdown. (ANI)







