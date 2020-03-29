MHA directs states, UTs to quarantine returning migrants

New Delhi [India], Mar 29 (ANI): The central government has issued directives to state governments and union territories to put returning migrants in nearest shelter by the State/Union Territory government quarantine facilities after proper screening for a period of 14 days as per standard health protocol.

The development comes after hundreds of migrants, including daily wage workers, started to walk all the way to their hometowns from several cities, after the country was under a 21-day lockdown to contain COVID-19.

"The migrant people who have moved out to reach their home states/home town must be kept in the nearest shelter by state/UTs government quarantine facilities after proper screening for a minimum period of 14 days," as per the instructions issued by the MHA.

The Union Home Ministry has asked state/Union Territory governments to make all arrangements for migrant labourers who have been stranded due to nationwide lockdown.

"The Centre has asked all state/UTs to ensure adequate arrangements of temporary shelters, and provision of food, etc. for the poor and needy people, including migrant labourers, stranded due to lockdown measures in their respective areas, according to an official statement.

"All employers, be it in the industry or in the shops and commercial establishments shall make payment of wages of their workers, at their workplaces, on the due date without any deduction, for the period their establishments are under closure during the lockdown,"the directive sent to states reads.

The government has also said the landlords of the properties where the workers, including the migrants, shall not demand payment of rent for a period of one month.

And the state/UT governments are directed to take necessary action in case of the violation of the orders

District Magistrates/Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police have also been made "personally responsible" for the implementation of the above-metioned orders. (ANI)

