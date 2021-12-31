MHA extends FCRA renewal deadline for NGOs till March next year

New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday in its order extended the validity of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) certificates of NGOs upto March 31 next year or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier.

Earlier, the deadline was December 31.

There are 22,000 NGOs registered under the FCRA, which is a mandatory requirement to receive foreign funds or donations.



In continuation to the Ministry of Home Affairs' Public Notice dated September 30, 2021, regarding extension of the validity of FCRA registration, the Central Government, in the public interest, has decided to extend the validity of FCRA registration certificates upto March 31, 2022, or till the date of disposal of the renewal application, whichever is earlier, in respect of only those entities who fulfil the following criteria:

FCRA registration certificates of such entities are expiring between the period September 29, 2020, and March 31, 2022; and such entities have applied/apply for renewal on the FCRA portal before the expiry of the certificate of registration in accordance with rule 12 of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Rules, 2011.

All FCRA registered associations are therefore advised to take note of the fact that in case of refusal of the application for renewal of the certificate of registration, the validity of the certificate shall be deemed to have expired on the date of the refusal of the application or renewal and the association shall not be eligible either to receive the foreign contribution or utilise the foreign contribution received.

This issues with the approval of the Competent Authority. All concerned may take note of the above decision and take appropriate action in the matter, said the order. (ANI)

