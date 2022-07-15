MHA gets first spot in national e-governance service delivery assessment

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) bagged the first spot under the Central ministries' portal in a national e-governance service delivery assessment conducted by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG).

The Digital Police portal of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has been placed at number two in the assessment, an official statement by the Home Ministry mentioned.

The national e-governance service delivery assessment was conducted by the DARPG in association with its knowledge partners-- National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) and Klynveld Peat Marwick Goerdeler (KPMG)-- last year. This is a periodic assessment intended to improve the effectiveness of the states and Union Territories and the Central government in the delivery of their online services to citizens.



After the evaluation results, which were released recently, the website of "the MHA has been ranked at 1 under the Central Ministries Portal and the Digital Police Portal has been placed at 2 under the Central Ministry Services Portal".

In this exercise, the service portals were evaluated along with their parent ministry and department's portal.

In respect of MHA, the digital police portal of the NCRB was shortlisted for evaluation under the services portal. Correspondingly, the main website of the Ministry of Home Affairs (https://mha.gov.in) was shortlisted as the parent ministry portal for evaluation. (ANI)

