MHA grants special permission to bring seafarers stranded in Italy back to Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has given special permission to bring 414 Indian seafarers stranded in Italy back to the country through three special chartered flights.

The three flights carrying the seafarers will land directly at Dabolim Airport.

"MHA has no objection to carrying out immigration functions in respect of 414 Indian nationals coming to India (Dabolim Airport, Goa) from Italy through three special chartered B-737 aircraft arranged by Costa Cruise company (tentatively on May 20, 2020)," the MHA said in a memorandum.

However, the MHA said that it is subject to production of a no-objection certificate/permission from competent authority in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The airline operator shall also strictly adhere to the guidelines regarding COVID-19 issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and Ministry of External Affairs and DGCA, the memorandum said.

Meanwhile, the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission, which started on May 7 to bring stranded Indian nationals back home from other countries, was initiated on Saturday. Under the second phase of Vande Bharat Mission a total of 149 flights, including feeder flights, will be operated to bring back Indians from 40 countries. (ANI)

