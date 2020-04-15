MHA issues detailed guidelines for lockdown 2.0

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday issued detailed guidelines for the extended lockdown and introduced new points like wearing a face mask in public places will be compulsory, spitting in public spaces shall be punishable with fine and selected activities to be allowed from April 20 in non-hotspot places.

The government has also included that it will also encourage online or e-learning classes for students.

According to the guidelines, MNREGA work will be allowed with labourers practicing social distancing and wearing masks, and the movement of goods and empty trucks will be allowed for the delivery and pick-ups.

The Central government, in the guidelines, has also given permission for the movement of vehicles of e-commerce companies and services provided by self-employed persons, like electrician, IT repairs, plumber, motor mechanics and carpenters are allowed to operate.

Some industries including hardware manufacturing, unit of packaging material, and other industries in the special economic zone (SEZ) with access control, etc will also be allowed to operate during the extended lockdown.



"Hotspot areas of large COVID-19 doubt breaks or cluster with a significant spread of COVID-19 will be determined as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, Government of India. These hotspots determinant zones will be demarcated by State, UT and district administration as per the guideline of MoHFW," Home Ministry said in the guidelines.

The government said that IT and IT-enabled services with up to 50 percent strength courier services data and call centre for government activities only will be allowed to operate.

Similarly, food processing industries and brick kilns operating in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities are allowed. Manufacturing and other industrial establishments with access control in SEZs and export-oriented units industries, estates and industrial townships are also allowed to operate.

These establishments shall make arrangements for their workers within their premises as far as possible and or adjacent buildings along with the implementation of standard operating protocol given by the government, the guidelines said. The industries will also have to arrange transport by ensuring social distancing for the employee.



The Centre has also given permission to operate construction projects within the limit of municipal corporations, where workers are available on site and no workers are required to being brought from outside.

Notably, all workplaces have been directed to have adequate arrangements for temperature screening and provide sanitiser at convenient places on the premises.

Government offices, ministries, departments, and offices under their control, are to function with 100 percent attendance of officers of deputy secretary level and above while 33 percent of the remaining officers and staff can attend as per requirement. (ANI)