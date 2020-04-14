MHA issues order extending countrywide lockdown till May 3

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Tuesday issued orders extending lockdown till May 3 to prevent the spread of coronavirus cases in the country.

"In pursuance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement today, the Government of India issues orders prescribing extension of lockdown for the containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country till May 3," read the order by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The order read, "The National Authority, in exercise of powers under Section 6 (2) (i) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directs the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, State Government and State Authorities to continue the same measures for social distancing upto May 3. In this regard the guidelines/orders issued by NEC shall continue to be applicable throughout the country." (ANI)

