MHA issues order to transfer Delhi's Israel embassy blast case to NIA

New Delhi [India], February 2 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA), which deals with terror cases in India, will now probe the Israel embassy blast case. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued an order to hand over the case, sources said.

Following the order, NIA will register cases under appropriate sections and will start an investigation. The Delhi Police's Special Cell will need to handover all relevant evidence and documents to the agency.

NIA officials had already visited the spot when the blast took place. An IG-level officer was with other senior officers after the blast took place.



So far, Delhi Police's Special Cell has failed to get any lead in the case and no suspect has been identified.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday assured his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu of punishing the perpetrators of the minor bombings near the Israeli embassy here on January 29.

PM Modi further said that India attaches great importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and the embassy.

According to an official statement by the Prime Minister's Office, during a telephonic conversation PM Modi assured his counterpart that India accords the highest importance to the safety and security of Israeli diplomats and premises, and would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction about the close coordination between Indian and Israeli security agencies in this context," the statement said. (ANI)

