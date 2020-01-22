New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday moved an application before the Supreme Court praying for modification of the "convict-centric" guidelines.
In the application, MHA also appealed to make the guidelines "victim-centric" to reinforce the people's faith in the rule of law. (ANI)
MHA moves application before SC seeking modification of 'convict-centric' guidelines
ANI | Updated: Jan 22, 2020 18:03 IST
New Delhi [India], Jan 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Wednesday moved an application before the Supreme Court praying for modification of the "convict-centric" guidelines.