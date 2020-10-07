MHA notifies NCB Private Secretary Recruitment Rules, 2020

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has notified Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Private Secretary Recruitment Rules, 2020.



The Rules will regulate the method of recruitment to the post of Private Secretary in the NCB under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

"Exercise of the powers conferred by the proviso to article 309 of the Constitution and in supersession of the Department of Revenue (Narcotics Control Bureau) Group 'B' posts Recruitment Rules, 1994, in so far as they relate to the post of Private Secretary, except as respects things done or omitted to be done before such supersession, the President hereby makes the following rules regulating the method of recruitment to the post of Private Secretary in the NCB under the Ministry of Home Affairs," MHA notification read.

According to the notification, for the post of Private Secretary the vacancies are Subject to variation dependent on the workload. Also, it will come under 'B', Gazetted, Ministerial with a salary scale of Rs. 44,900-1,42,400. (ANI)

