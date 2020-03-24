MHA offers consular services on gratis basis to foreign nationals in India due to COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 24 (ANI): To help foreign nationals currently residing in India affected by travel restrictions due to COVID-19, the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued a letter regarding grant of consular services on a gratis basis.

"As a number of foreign nationals are in the country since the imposition of travel restrictions and are unable to exit the country during the validity of their visa, it has been decided to provide the essential consular services by Office of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officers/ Foreigners Registration Officers to foreign nationals presently in India," MHA said.

"Regular visa, e-visa or stay stipulation of all foreign nationals, which have expired or would be expiring during the period from March 13, 2020 (midnight) to April 15, 2020 (midnight) would be extended till midnight of April 15, 2020, on 'GRATIS' basis after making online application by the foreigner exit of such foreign nationals, if so requested by them during this period, will be granted without levy of overstay penalty," the ministry said in a letter issued on last Thursday.

"Bureau of Immigration is accordingly requested to convey the above instructions to all FRROs/FROs/Immigration Check Posts," it added. (ANI)

