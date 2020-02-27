MHA posts IAS Jalaj Srivastava back to Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday posted IAS officer Jalaj Shrivastava to Delhi with immediate effect.

Srivastava is an IAS officer of the 1984 batch from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram-Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

"Jalaj Srivastava, IAS (AGMUT:1984) presently on compulsory wait is hereby posted to Delhi with immediate effect and until further orders. This issues with the approval of the competent authority," the order issued by MHA on Thursday read.

Srivastava has earlier served as the Chairman of Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and as the Additional Secretary, Ministry of Agriculture.

Earlier, he had also served as chairman of New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and Principal Secretary, Department of VAT, Delhi government. (ANI)

