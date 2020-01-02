MHA re-organises work allocation, two divisions merged

New Delhi [India], Jan 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has re-organised the Divisions and allocation of work at the level of Joint Secretary. The Internal Security-I">Internal Security-II Division has been merged with Internal Security-I">Internal Security-I and its nomenclature will now be known as Internal Security (IS) Division.

They were divided a few years back for the betterment of the division but now have been merged.

"Joint Secretary (Women Safety) will look after the work of Internal Security Division in addition to own charge of Woman Safety (WS) Division; Officer will be designated as JS (WS&IS)," the letter stated.

The letter also stated that matters pertaining to Ayodhya and related court judgments will be put up by DS (National Integration) to AS-Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh (JKL) through JS JKL.

From now on, all the files of AS (Police Modernisation) will be routed through Secretary (Border Management). (ANI)

