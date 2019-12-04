MHA receives mercy plea of 'Nirbhaya' gang rape-murder convict

New Delhi (India), Dec 4 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has received the mercy plea of a convict of the 2012 Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case after it was rejected by the Delhi government.

Delhi government on Sunday recommended the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case. After which the petition was placed before the Lieutenant-Governor of Delhi for consideration and subsequently was sent to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court had dismissed the appeal of the convict Vinay Sharma and had upheld the sentence pronounced by the trial court in the matter.

"It is the fittest case to reject the mercy petition, keeping in view the heinous and gravest crime of extreme brutality committed by the applicant," observed the Delhi government.

MHA will send the plea to the President soon. (ANI)

