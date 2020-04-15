MHA relaxes lockdown norms for more industries in areas not declared as hotspots or containment zones

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Wednesday said that a few relaxations have been given to the movement and operations of some more industries in areas that have not been declared as hotspots or containment zones.

"Though the guidelines issued on March 24 regarding the lockdown remain the same, some more exemptions have been given in areas which have not been declared as hotspots or containment zones," an MHA official told mediapersons here.

The MHA also said that consolidated revised guidelines have been issued which outline the permissions for the movement of goods and services.

The exemptions given by the Ministry are:

1. People working in MNREGA, especially those involved in irrigation and water conservation activities, can resume their duties while maintaining social distancing and wearing masks.

2. Farming industry will remain open. The states/Uts will have to ensure decentralisation in the procurement and marketing of the harvest.

3. Animal husbandry, fishing industry and horticulture industry will be open. The supply chain of the animal husbandry will now be open.

4. Rural industries, especially food processing industries will now be open.

5. Health services will continue as earlier.

6. The essential goods supply chain will continue to function.

"The district officials and magistrates will have to ensure that the National COVID-19 directions like social distancing, wearing masks and no gathering of more than five people are strictly followed," the MHA said.

The traders will have to follow the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) while doing their business. (ANI)

