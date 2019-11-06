Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File Photo)

MHA releases 75-second video on Kartarpur Corridor

ANI | Updated: Nov 06, 2019 23:20 IST

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has prepared a video of Kartarpur Corridor which was launched on Wednesday.
The 75-second video has shown efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
"Kartarpur Sahib Corridor is a historic achievement that generations of devotees will remember. It will find special mention in the annals of history. It reflects Modi government's commitment towards preserving our rich heritage and universalising the teachings of Shri Guru Nanak Dev ji," Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted while launching the video on Kartarpur Corridor.
"With the opening of Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, when we are marking Guru Nanak Dev Ji's 550th Parkash Purab, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has realised the long-cherished dream of millions. On 9th, let's witness history being created as Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicates this corridor to the nation," Shah said.
The video talks about government arrangements made for 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Nanak Dev. The government has made elaborate arrangements for the public who will be visiting Kartarpur Sahib through various means of transport.
The government has made arrangements at Sultanpur Lodhi railway station where extra counters will help public to facilitate. Also, extra special trains will take devotees to the destination. Local government has also decided to operate buses from Railway stations for easy transportation. (ANI)
