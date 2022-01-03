MHA releases manuals, newsletter of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre of Cyber and Information Security Division

New Delhi [India], January 3 (ANI): The Union Home Secretary released three Manuals and a Newsletter of the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Cyber and Information Security Division (CIS) of the Ministry of Home Affairs in New Delhi on Monday.

As per the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the manuals and the newsletter released include Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space - Dos and Don'ts - Basic Manual, Cyber Hygiene for Cyber Space - Dos and Don'ts - Advanced Manual, and Quarterly Newsletter - CyberPravah.

The manuals are part of a focussed awareness campaign for the prevention of cybercrimes and to inculcate cyber hygiene in rural areas, industrial bodies, and the general public, said the ministry.



According to the ministry, the Quarterly Newsletter - "CyberPravah", covers the introduction to I4C, various activities of I4C in two quarters (from April-June,2021 and July-September, 2021), cybercrime trends/patterns, statistics, facilities created by I4C, platforms for reporting and addressing cybercrimes to make all the stakeholders aware and to provide assistance in the area of cybercrime prevention, detection, and investigation.

It also aims to create awareness about recent developments in the field of cybercrimes and cybercrime terminology, stated the ministry.

The ministry said that the I4C was set up under the CIS Division in 2018, as an Agency for coordinating at the Central level and to support States/UTs by providing a common framework in their fight against cybercrimes.

I4C is spreading mass awareness through various social media handles in the name of 'CyberDost' by providing cyber safety tips at frequent intervals for the public, it added. (ANI)

