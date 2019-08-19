MHA :Retirement age for all Central Forces personnel fixed at 60 years

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday fixed the retirement age for all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), irrespective of rank, at 60 years.

According to an order by the MHA, the retirement age will be applicable to personnel of Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF), Border Security Force (BSF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and regular cadre of the Paramilitary component of the Assam Rifles (AR).

The retirement age will come into immediate effect from today.

The MHA had to fix an age for retirement after the High Court of Delhi in a case between Deputy Commandant (ITBP) Dev Sharma vs Union of India (UOI) directed it to arrive at a retirement age which would be common to all CAPFs and also the date from which it would become applicable. (ANI)

