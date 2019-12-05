MHA sanctions Rs 100 cr from Nirbhaya Fund to set up women help desks across country

New Delhi [India], Dec 5 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday sanctioned Rs 100 crores from the 'Nirbhaya' Fund for setting up and strengthening of women help desks at police stations across the country.

The fund will be used in making the police stations more women-friendly and approachable as they would be the first and single point of contact for any woman walking into a police station.

Essentially, female police officers would be deployed at these help desks.

The officials would be trained to be sensitive towards the women who would come with their grievances. These help desks would have enlisted panel of experts like lawyers, psychologists and NGOs to facilitate legal aid, counseling, shelter, rehabilitation, and training etc.

The move has come after numerous cases of rape and murder involving women have surfaced from across the country.

The Nirbhaya Fund was created in 2013 after the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case. (ANI)

