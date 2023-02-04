MHA seeks nomination from police, armed forces, agencies for UNPOL 2023 Women Command Development Courses

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought nominations from all police forces across the country, armed forces and Central agencies for United Nations Police Women Command Development Courses 2023.

Member states can nominate two women police officers for the fifth (English) and sixth (French) United Nations Police Women Command Development Courses by March 1, 2023.

The courses are planned to be held in the first and third quarters of 2023.

The fifth UNPOL Command Cadre course will be hosted by the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland at Canterbury Christ Church University from

March 29 to April 5, 2023, in English language.

In this regard, the MHA on Friday issued a letter to all the Chief Secretaries and Directors General of Police of all states and Union Territories, Director Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Special Protection Group, North Eastern Police Academy, National Institute of Criminology and Forensic Science, Central Forensic Science Laboratory and Directorate of Coordination Police Wireless.

Directors General of Border Security Force, Central Reserve Police Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Central Industrial Security Force, National Security Guard, Railway Police Force, Bureau of Police Research and Development, Shastra Seema Bal, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), National Investigation Agency (NIA), and Assam Rifles have also been sent similar letters



Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora has also sent a similar letter.

"Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations (PMI to UN) has informed about the invitation received from UN Police Division vide which UN Police Division has called nominations for the UNPOL 2023 Women Command Development Courses. Member states can nominate two women police officers for the fifth (English) and sixth (French) United Nations Police Women Command Development Courses by March 1, 2023," reads the letter, mentioning "the courses are planned to be held in the first and third quarter of 2023."

The course participants who pass the assessments will be considered for membership in the UNPOL Women Command Cadre, it said. The cadre is a talent pipeline aimed at fast-tracking the inclusion of senior women police officers in the Senior UNPOL Leadership Roster, job vacancies of senior-level seconded positions, and contracted professional posts.

In support of the United Nations' goal of 50/50 gender parity, the Police Division maintains the UNPOL Command Cadre by identifying, mentoring, training, and preparing nominated senior-ranking women police officers who fulfil all of the requirements for leadership positions as Heads and Deputy Heads of Police Components as well as strategic middle management posts, it further says.

The courses will be conducted within the framework of the Revised UNPOL Gender Toolkit, which aims to standardize training on gender in United Nations policing.

The nominated senior women police officers need to meet the criteria such as the commitment of the nominee to deploy if selected for an available opportunity; minimum of seven years of police experience; Previous command experience; minimum of a Bachelor's degree; easily read, speak, understand and write in English or French; and graduation from a certified police academy or similar law enforcement training institution.

The United Nations will cover costs associated with the travel, accommodation, and meals for the participants of the course, states the letter, adding "the last date of receiving the nominations is February 17."

It also mentioned that yhe nominated candidates would undergo a selection process.

"It is strongly recommended to nominate those Women Police officers who meet the criteria. The nomination of eligible and suitable women candidates of the rank of Deputy Inspector General and Inspector General along with nomination form duly filled and signed requisite forms (P11 form and Personal Employment and Academic Accreditation(EAC) form), biodata and copy of passport before February 17, 2023, for onwards submission to UN Headquarters," it said. (ANI)

