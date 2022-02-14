MHA seeks recommendations for 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' award by April 30

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed all the chiefs of states and the Union Territories (UTs) police forces as well as central investigation agencies to recommend candidates for the award of "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for 2022 by April 30.

The recommendation received after April 30 will not be considered, mentions the MHA order issued on February 10 to all the Directors General of Police of all the states and UTs as well as the Directors General of National Investigation Agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).



"Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" is given on the ground of excellence in an investigation to the members of Central Investigation Agencies, states or UTs Police Force in recognition of the outstanding service in the investigation. This medal was constituted in 2018, with the objective to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in the investigation by investigating officers.

The recommendations of eligible officials of the rank ranging from Head Constable to Superintendent of Police is asked to be submitted online.

"The online recommendations of eligible officials, Head Constable to Superintendent of Police, are hereby invited for consideration of the 'Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation' for the year 2022. The recommendation shall be submitted through www.investigationmedal.mha.gov.in by using user IDs and passwords which are being used presently for President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service or Police Medal for Meritorious Service," the order reads.

In case of any query related to the portals, it is directed to contact at 011-23094745 for any technical assistance and 011-23093443 for administrative assistance.

"The recommendations of elected officials as envisaged in the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) may be sent or submitted online up to April 30, 2022."

It is advised to submit hard copies of systems generated recommendations duly signed by the Head of State Police or Organization or Central Police Investigation agencies in MHA along with documents like "integrity/character and antecedent certificate in respect of the recommended officers; and citation in respect of each officer recommended which should not exceed 500 words (the citation should include use of innovative methods, prompt submission of the charge sheet, attachment of assets of accused and use of scientific aids".

The Ministry has also been directed to submit documents related to the state or organization level Committee Proceedings duly approved by the Head of State Police or Organization.

It is stressed that "adequate representation of women nominee be given while forwarding the recommendation as described in the SOP and that only twice numbers of nominees can be recommended against the allocated number of medals".

The Ministry has advised avoiding "piecemeal recommendations".

"In a particular case if the Investigation Officer (IO) left the organization, his or her case, maybe recommended after getting "No Objection Certificate" ( NOC) and "vigilance certificate" from the present organization. If more than one IOs is involved in a particular case, the recommendations of all such IOs (if deemed fit) may be sent specifying the role of each officer in the investigation of that case, as one single composite case," mentions the order.

The Annual Performance Appraisal Reports of last five years from 2016-17 (2016) to 2020-21 (2020) will be considered, the Ministry made mandatory, adding "In case of not available or missing APAR (ACR) then grading of the preceding year may be reflected in the biodata. The reason for not available or missing APAR(ACR) may also be clearly mentioned in the relevant column".

A copy of the MHA order has been sent to the Home Secretaries of all the states and the UTs too.

The "Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation" for 2021 was awarded to 152 police personnel. Among the personnel who received these awards in 2021 included 15 from CBI, 11 each from Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra Police, 10 from Uttar Pradesh, nine from Kerala and Rajasthan Police, eight from Tamil Nadu Police, seven from Bihar, six each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi Police and the remaining from the other states and UTs.

151 police personnel were selected for the awards in 2021 including 28 women police officials. (ANI)