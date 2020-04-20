MHA seeks report from Maharashtra govt on Palghar mob lynching incident

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday sought a report from the Maharashtra government on the Palghar mob lynching incident on April 17 in which three people were killed in the state.

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the incident.

Thackeray had, on Sunday, said that all the accused, who allegedly attacked the two sadhus, one driver and police personnel, had been arrested.

According to police, 110 people have been arrested in the matter, including nine juveniles. While 101 people have been remanded to police custody till April 30, nine others have been sent to a juvenile home.

Three people -- Swami Kalpvruksha Giri, Swami Sushil Giri and their driver Nilesh Telgade, who were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to Gujarat, were beaten to death on April 17 allegedly by Gadchinchle villagers in Palghar, as they suspected them of being thieves. (ANI)

