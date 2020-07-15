MHA seeks suggestions from CAPFs over placing restrictions on use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram

New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has sought suggestions from Director Generals (DGs) of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on placing restrictions on the use of social media platforms such as Facebook and Instagram by CAPF jawans.

The Home Ministry has said that no ban has been imposed on Facebook or any other application and previous communication was also sent asking for the suggestions on this issue.

The ministry wants to have views and comments of the paramilitary on the issue. After getting the views from all forces, the Home Ministry will decide the further course of action.

Recently, the Indian Army had asked its personnel to delete 89 apps from their smartphones including Facebook, TikTok, Tinder, PUBG and Instagram to plug leakage of information.

Snapchat, Tinder, OkCupid, UC Browser, Bumble, ShareIt, Xender, Helo, CamScanner, Club Factory etc were among those 89 apps.

This came days after the government banned 59 apps, mostly Chinese including TikTok, UC News and CamScanner amid the border tensions with China.

Some of the 89 apps are among those which the Centre has already banned stating "they are engaged in activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, the security of the state and public order".

The list of apps the Indian army personnel has been asked to delete from their smartphones is divided into numerous categories like messaging apps -- (WeChat, Helo, Share Chat, Viber, IMO, Hike and others), video hosting (Tik Tok, Likee, Samosa, Kwali and others), content sharing (ShareIt, Xender, Zapya and others), web browsers (UC Browser and UC Browser Mini), video and live streaming (Zoom, LiveMe, Vmate, Uplive and others), utility apps (CamScanner, Beauty Plus and True Caller), gaming apps (PUBG, Clash of Kings and others), eCommerce apps (Club Factory, AliExpress, Chinabrands and others), dating apps (Tinder, OkCupid, Badoo, Bumble, Happn, Couch Surfing and others), news apps (News Dog and Daily Hunt), lifestyle apps (POPXO), music apps (Hungama and Songs.pk) and blogging/microblogging apps (Tumblr, Reddit and others). (ANI)