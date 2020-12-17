MHA sends WB government reminder regarding central deputation of 3 IPS officers

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI): The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday sent another communication to West Bengal government to relieve three IPS officers at the earliest for central deputation.

Earlier on December 12, in a move conveying its concern over the attack on BJP president JP Nadda's convoy on December 10, the MHA had summoned three IPS officers, at the level of ADG, DIG and SP, from West Bengal to serve in the central deputation.

Government sources had said that the three officers were called for central deputation for the alleged lapse in providing security to Nadda, during his two-day visit to West Bengal.



Sources said the Centre can call central services officers on central deputation and they may also face some serious disciplinary action for any lapses.

They said the state has no role as these IAS and IPS officers as cadre controlling authority is Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) and MHA respectively.

The convoy of Nadda, was attacked on December 10 and several BJP leaders including Kailash Vijayvargiya were injured when protesters pelted stones at their vehicles at Diamond Harbour in West Bengal.

The MHA had earlier summoned state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) over the law and order situation in the state. However, the West Bengal government decided not to send them.

The MHA had yet earlier sought a report from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar over the law and order situation in the state. (ANI)

