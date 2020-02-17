MHA sources say British MP Debbie Abrahams' e-visa cancelled, so she wasn't allowed to enter Delhi

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Reacting to reports of British MP Debbie Abrahams being denied entry into India, informed sources from the Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday said that the politician's e-visa was cancelled and hence she was not allowed entry at Delhi Airport.

Government sources said that the British MP Debbie Abraham was not in possession of a valid visa to visit India. Entry into the country was therefore denied.

"British MP Debbie Abrahams' e-visa was cancelled so she was not allowed entry in Delhi today (after she arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport on Emirates flight from Dubai at 9 am). She was informed about it timely and with due process," the sources told ANI.

According to media reports, Abrahams has been an outspoken critic of the Indian government's actions on Kashmir. (ANI)

