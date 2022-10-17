MHA suspends ex-Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands Jitendra Narain on allegation of sexual assault

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Monday suspended former Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jitendra Narain, with "immediate effect" over an allegation of an alleged sexual assault.

Joint Secretary (Union Territory Division) in MHA Ashutosh Agnihotri told ANI about the suspension of Narain, a 1990-batch senior IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre.

The MHA took the action following orders of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a day after the ministry received a report on October 16 from Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault.

"Ministry of Home Affairs today placed Jitendra Narain, a 1990-batch senior IAS officer of AGMUT Cadre and then Chief Secretary of Andaman & Nicobar Islands, under suspension with immediate effect over allegation of an alleged sexual assault of a lady," Agnihotri said while talking exclusively with ANI.

The action was based on a report received from Andaman and Nicobar Police on Sunday, said Agnihotri.

"As the report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," said the Joint Secretary.

Accordingly, the official said, Narain, IAS (has been "placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him and others".

"The Central government is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status, especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women," Agnihotri further said.

The Joint Secretary also said that an FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of Andaman and Nicobar Police.

The Special Investigation Team was constituted to probe the allegation of a 21-year-old woman in Andaman and Nicobar Islands that she was gang-raped by officials there including former Chief Secretary Jitendra Narain.

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands Police registered a case earlier this month on the complaint filed by the woman alleging that she was sexually abused by Jitendra Narain, and others.

The Aberdeen police station in Andaman and Nicobar Islands registered the case and a Special Investigation Team headed by a Senior Superintendent of Police was formed to probe the serious allegation against Narain, who is at present posted as the chairman and managing director of the Delhi Financial Corporation.

The woman lodged the complaint with the police on August 21 in which she gave a detailed account of the alleged sexual attack on her twice -- in April and May -- and requested for preserving the CCTV footage of the then chief secretary's residence for evidence. (ANI)