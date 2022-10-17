MHA suspends IAS officer Jitendra Narain on charges of sexual harassment

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs on Monday placed Jitendra Narain, a 1990-batch senior IAS officer of Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territory (AGMUT) Cadre and then Chief Secretary of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, under suspension with immediate effect over an allegation of an alleged sexual assault of a lady, according to an official statement from the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Joint Secretary (Union Territory Division) in MHA Ashutosh Agnihotri said that the action was taken the day after the MHA received a report on October 16 from Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault.

"As the Report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Jitendra Narain, the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law," he said.

The Home Ministry in a statement said, "The Ministry received a report on October 16, 2022, from Andaman and Nicobar Police regarding the alleged sexual assault of a lady by Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), the then Chief Secretary, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and others. As the Report indicated the possibility of grave misconduct and misuse of the official position on the part of Sh. Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990), the Union Home Minister directed to take immediate strict action against the officer concerned as per law."

"Accordingly, Jitendra Narain, IAS (AGMUT:1990) has been placed under suspension with immediate effect and disciplinary proceedings have been ordered against him," it added.

The Home Ministry said that it is committed to ensuring zero tolerance towards the acts of indiscipline by its officials irrespective of their rank and status "especially with regard to incidents involving the dignity of women".

"An FIR has been registered and action in the criminal case is being taken separately by the SIT of Andaman & Nicobar Police," it said. (ANI)