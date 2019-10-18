MHA to grant RMA to CRPF personnel up to post of Commandant

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday announced its decision to grant Ration Money Allowance (RMA) to all personnel of Central Reserve Police Force up to the level of Commandant, irrespective of the place of deployment.

"The proposal of CRPF to implement the orders dated April 10, 2019, of the Hon'ble High Court of Delhi granting Ration Money Allowance to all personnel of CRPF up to the rank of Commandant irrespective of place of deployment, has been considered in this Ministry in consultation with the Ministry of Finance (Department of Expenditure) and the same is agreed to," read an order dated October 17 by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The ministry's order came after a Delhi High Court judgment in response to a petition in which it issued directions to CRPF to grant RMA to all its personnel up to the rank of Commandant, irrespective of the place of posting.

The High court order further stated, "The arrears of RMA to all personnel including the Petitioner shall be paid within a period of 12 weeks from today failing which simple interest @ 6% per annum would become payable on the sum for the period of delayed payment."

The petition was filed by a CRPF officer Vikram Singh.

Speaking to ANI, the representative of the petitioner Ankur Chhibber said, "It is a massive victory for all the CRPF personnel. They have finally got justice." (ANI)

