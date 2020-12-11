MHA to seek report from WB govt over security of JP Nadda during visit

New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): After concerns were raised over the security of BJP national president JP Nadda during his two-day visit to West Bengal, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs will seek a report from the state government.

"Union Home Ministry to seek a report from West Bengal government over the concerns raised on the security of BJP national President JP Nadda's security," MHA sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, BJP West Bengal president Dilip Ghosh had raised questions over the security arrangements made by the state government for Nadda during his visit and written a letter written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the same.



"There has been a security lapse during party president JP Nadda's visit to the state. There was no presence of police at his events yesterday. I have written to Home Minister Amit Shah and administration here," Dilip Ghosh told reporters here.

In his letter to Shah, Ghosh had raised security concerns saying that there was a mob of over 200 people with sticks, bamboos, etc demonstrating raising black flags at the party office in Hastings, Kolkata.

"Some of them climbed on the cars parked outside the office and raised slogans. Police did not intervene to stop them and casually allowed them to come within a close perimeter of Nadda ji's vehicle," he had said in the letter, written on Wednesday.

Nadda on a two-day visit to West Bengal as part of his 120-day nationwide tour. (ANI)

