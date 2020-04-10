MHA urges States/UTs to ensure lockdown is strictly followed even during festivals in April

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked States and Union Territories to strictly ensure lockdown guidelines in view of festivals in the month of April.

"In view of the ensuing festivals in the month of April, the MHA has directed all States and UTs to ensure strict compliance of the lockdown measures to fight COVID-19," said Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, MHA, on Friday during the daily media briefing.

She went on to add that as per the information received from various State governments till April 9, "there are 37,978 shelters and relief camps running around the country and are providing residence to stranded migrant workers and other people in need. Out of these, more than 34,000 relief camps have been set up by the State governments while more than 3,900 are being run by NGOs."

She said that there are approximately 26,225 food camps running in the country, from where over one crore people are being provided with food.

"14,799 food camps are being run by the State governments while 11,426 camps have been set up by NGOs. Close to 16.5 lakh workers are being provided with shelter and food by their employers and industries," she added.

Dammu Ravi, AS and Coordinator -- COVID-19, MEA, and Lav Agrawal, Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), were also present at the press briefing.

Srivastava said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the security conditions at India's border with Pakistan and Bangladesh in a meeting with the officials of the Border Security Force (BSF) through video conferencing and asked them not to allow any cross-border movement.

"The Home Minister held a review meeting over security at India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders with the BSF officials. He ordered to tighten security, especially in the areas where there is no fencing and not to allow any cross-border movement," she said.

According to her, Shah also urged the BSF officials to make the farmers living in border areas aware of COVID-19 and the steps needed to be taken to prevent its spread. (ANI)

