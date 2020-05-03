MHA writes to DGs Prisons, Chief Secretaries of states/UTs on COVID-19 management in prisons, correctional homes

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The Union Home Ministry has written a letter to all DGs Prisons and Chief Secretaries of States/UTs in connection with the management for COVID-19 in Indian prisons, giving them guidelines and protocols which may be followed while dealing with persons arrested, detained and those already lodged in prisons and correctional homes.

MHA in its letter has said that prisons, jails and similar settings where people gather in close proximity can act as a source of amplifying the infection rate.

"People in prisons and other places of detention living in a closed and crowded environment are likely to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). Moreover, experience shows that prisons, jails and similar settings where people gather in close proximity may act as a source of infection amplification and spread of infectious diseases within and beyond prisons. Prison health is therefore widely considered as public health. Any control strategy for COVID-19 in the community which does not encompass the prison context will not be sustainable," MHA said in its letter.

The Home Ministry in its letter has also given an instance where certain inmates in a prison tested positive for COVID-19.

"Prevention of import of COVID-19 into prisons and other places of detention is an essential element in avoiding or minimizing the occurrence of infection and serious outbreaks in these settings and beyond. It is therefore considered essential that health-care teams of states and UTs should work with the Custodial/detention staff in prisons and other places of detention," MHA said.

"Custodial/detention staff should work together with health-care teams in prisons and other places of detention to enable identification of suspected cases among prisoners/detainees," MHA said through the letter.

The Home Ministry also said that isolation of such identified persons and a subsequent clinical assessment is also necessary and risk assessment or risk management and so is thermal screening (handheld thermometer) at the point of arrest/taking custody by Police and also at the entry to prison should be available.

"Information should be collected from arrested and convicted persons on any history of fever, cough and/or shortness of breath, recent travel history to affected areas and possible contact with confirmed cases in the last 14 days," MHA said.

Home Ministry has told all Chief Secretaries and DGs Prisons that the decision to limit or restrict visits to Prisons as already communicated to be strictly implemented. It has also given detailed guidelines and operating procedures along with the letter. (ANI)

