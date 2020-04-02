MHA writes to States/UTs to ensure smooth disbursal of money to PM-GKY beneficiaries

New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs has written to States and Union Territories to ensure smooth disbursal of money to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PM-GKY) during 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19.

According to an official statement, Union Ministry for Home Affairs (MHA) Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla has written to all States/UTs requesting them to take all necessary measures to ensure smooth disbursal of money to the beneficiaries of PM-GKY, while observing norms of social distancing.

The concerned departments of State Government/UT Administration, District authorities and field agencies may be informed about the guidelines for strict compliance," adds the statement.

The Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, has issued detailed guidelines on disbursal of money to beneficiaries of PM-GKY through banks, during 21-day lockdown to fight COVID-19.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare earlier today informed that there are 2,069 COVID-19 positive cases including 155 deaths and 155 cured in the country. (ANI)

