MHA writes to West Bengal Chief Secretary, DGP over 'gradual dilution' of lockdown

New Delhi [India], April 11 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has written to the Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal expressing concern over the reports of "gradual dilution" of lockdown in the state with an "increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the state government".

"Reference is invited to this Ministry's letter dated April 4 regarding violation of lockdown measures. As per further reports received from security agencies, gradual dilution of lockdown has been reported from West Bengal, with an increase in the number of exceptions being provided by the State Government," read the letter by the MHA.

"For instance, shops relating to non-essential items have been allowed to function. There is no regulation in vegetable, fish and mutton markets where people have been thronging in complete violation of social distancing norms in Rajabazaar, Narkel Danga, Topsia, Metiaburz, Gardenreach, Ikbalpur and Maniktala in Kolkata. Significantly, areas such as Narkel Danga are reportedly witnessing more COVID-19 like cases," it said.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month in order to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

The MHA stated that "it has been reported that police has been allowing religious congregations".

"Free ration has been distributed not through institutional delivery but by political leaders. This may have resulted in the spread of COVID19 infection. The above activities are in violation of this Ministry's orders under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and are liable for penal action under the Act," the letter read.

The ministry also requested the Chief Secretary and DGP that strict action be taken in the matter and a report in this regard may be furnished to it urgently.

"It is further requested to take measures to prevent recurrence of such violations in future," read the letter.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 126 COVID-19 positive cases in West Bengal including 16 cured/discharged and five deaths. (ANI)

