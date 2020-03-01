MHADA begins flat allotment process for mill workers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on Sunday started the allotment process for about 3894 flats to mill workers through a lottery, here in Mumbai.

The 3894 flats are all 1 BHK, with a total area of 225 square feet each.

Out of these, 720 flats are located at Bombay Dyeing Mill Wadala, 2630 units at Bombay Dyeing Spring Mill Compound Wadala, 544 of these are in Shriniwas Mill in Lower Parel.

15-storey parking has also been constructed in Wadala.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray and Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar were present during the event. (ANI)

