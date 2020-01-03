MHRD accepts resignation of Allahabad University's VC

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) has accepted the resignation tendered by Allahabad University's Vice-Chancellor Ratan Lal Hangloo after coming under the scanner for financial and administrative irregularities.

The Ministry sources told ANI that HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has taken serious note of the irregularities.

According to the sources, the ministry is looking into the matter and will soon submit details pertaining to it to the HRD Minister.

The Minister believes that VC's of universities should focus on academic and institution development and said that if any irregularities are found, strict action will be taken against the offending individual, sources stated.

It added that the Minister will carry out a meeting with the University's VC on a monthly basis to review the education and academic work undertaken by them.

Pursuant to Hangloo's resignation, the registrar and the public relations officer (PRO) also put down their papers.

After Hangloo stepped down from the post, Professor Karuna Shanker Mishra took over as acting vice-chancellor of the varsity yesterday. (ANI)

