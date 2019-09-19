Representative Image
Representative Image

MHRD announces NEAT scheme for better learning outcomes in higher education

ANI | Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:25 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) on Thursday announced a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme- National Educational Alliance for Technology (NEAT) aimed at using technology for better learning outcomes in Higher Education.
"The objective is to use Artificial Intelligence to make learning more personalised and customised as per the requirements of the learner," an MHRD release said.
"This requires the development of technologies in adaptive learning to address the diversity of learners. There are a number of start-up companies developing this and MHRD would like to recognise such efforts and bring them under a common platform so that learners can access it easily," it added.
MHRD has proposed to create a National Alliance with such technology developing EdTech Companies through a PPP model.
MHRD would act as a facilitator to ensure that the solutions are freely available to a large number of economically backward students. MHRD would create and maintain a National NEAT platform that would provide one-stop access to these technological solutions.
"EdTech companies would be responsible for developing solutions and manage the registration of learners through the NEAT portal. They would be free to charge fees as per their policy," the MHRD release informed.
"As their contribution towards the National cause, they would have to offer free coupons to the extent of 25 per cent of the total registrations for their solution through the NEAT portal. MHRD would distribute the free coupons for learning to the most socially or economically backward students," it added.
All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) would be the implementing agency for the NEAT program. The scheme shall be administered under the guidance of an Apex Committee constituted by MHRD.
MHRD proposes to launch and operationalise NEAT in early November 2019. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:28 IST

Centre to launch training programme for Panchayat functionaries of J-K

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will launch a training programme for panches and sarpanches of Jammu and Kashmir to create awareness about their rights, duties as well as to apprise them about the funds earmarked for the local body functionaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:26 IST

HC denies bail to lobbyist Deepak Talwar in money laundering case

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Thursday denied bail to corporate lobbyist Deepak Talwar in connection with a money laundering case pertaining to the dispersal of profit-making routes of Air India to private airlines.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:21 IST

BJP MP Swapan Dasgupta urges Modi not to inaugurate Birbhum coal block

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A day after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's invitation, Rajya Sabha member Swapan Dasgupta on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to inaugurate the Birbhum coal block as his presence at the event may send "all the wrong signals".

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:16 IST

Chandrayaan 2 orbiter performing mission to complete satisfaction: ISRO

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chandrayaan 2 orbiter continues to perform the mission to complete satisfaction while experts are still analysing the communication loss with Vikram lander, informed Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:13 IST

Jabalpur Police appoint three school kids as SPs for five minutes

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): At least three children on Thursday were made Superintendent of Police for five minutes under Student Police Cadet Scheme in Jabalpur.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:11 IST

Priyanka Gandhi attacks BJP govt, on Indian investors losing...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Attacking the Modi government on the state of economy, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday asked what policies have caused Indian investors to lose their confidence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:08 IST

Delhi Speaker disqualifies Alka Lamba from the legislative assembly

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Alka Lamba, who had quit Aam Aadmi Party earlier this month, was disqualified from the legislative assembly on Thursday on the grounds of defection.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 19:07 IST

Indore: Police bust blackmailing syndicate, recover Rs 14.17 lakh cash

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The city police on Thursday claimed to have apprehended a blackmailing syndicate connected with honey trapping here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:58 IST

Need collaborative research to ensure uninterrupted supply of...

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Coal and Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday called upon the geoscientific community to come up with innovative means of finding deep-seated and concealed mineral resources while causing least ecological disturbance.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:55 IST

Turned challenges into opportunities: Adityanath on completion...

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government turned challenges into opportunities and considerably changed the perception people once had of the state, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Thursday on completion of 30 months in office.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:54 IST

Delhi: Man held for killing three people in Dwarka

New Delhi [India], Sept 19 (ANI): The anti-auto theft squad (AATS) of police has arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing three people in Dwarka.

Read More

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 18:52 IST

BJP's tenure in UP disappointing: Mayawati

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): As the BJP government completed two-and-a-half-year in Uttar Pradesh, BSP supremo Mayawati on Thursday said that the tenure of the ruling dispensation has been disappointing on the parameters of public welfare and in dealing with the backwardness of the

Read More
iocl