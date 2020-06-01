New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Monday announced that Professor R Chandrasekharan has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai.
In a tweet, Nishank said that Chandrasekharan's appointment as the first Director of CICT shows his Ministry's commitment towards the promotion of Tamil language.
"I feel happy to announce that Prof R Chandrasekharan, has been appointed as the first Director of the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT), Chennai. This shows our commitment to the promotion of Tamil language" Nishank said in a tweet tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.
In a subsequent tweet, the HRD Minister thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
Established in 2008, the CICT is an autonomous Institute of higher research functioning under the Ministry of HRD. (ANI)
MHRD appoints Prof R Chandrasekharan as first Director of CICT, Chennai
ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:12 IST
