Micro, small and medium enterprises are the economic engine of the country, says Lok Sabha Speaker

New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): The micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector is the economic engine of the country and helps to take India's financial sector forward, said Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday.

Addressing the MSME National Conclave, Birla said that micro, small and medium enterprises provide employment to crores of people.



In his speech, Birla said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a pledge to make India Aatmanirbhar (self-reliant) and also the biggest exporter in the world.

"There was a time when India was the biggest consumer market. But with a futuristic vision, we took steps towards Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Prime Minister took a pledge that Indian consumers will not only become Aatmanirbhar but India will be the biggest exporter," Om Birla said.

"It can be said that MSME sector is the economic engine of India and is taking our financial world forward," he added. (ANI)

