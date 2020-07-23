Microbiologist students assist medics by collecting suspected Covid patients' swab samples at Kolkata Hospital

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 23 (ANI): At the call of Microbiologist Society India, a handful of young Microbiology students have come forward voluntarily to fight the novel coronavirus, most importantly to slay their fear of Corona.

In West Bengal, four students, one from IIT Kharagpur, two from St Xavier's Kolkata and one from Lady Brabourne College have joined Kolkata's Peerless Hospital in the most delicate segment in this fight of the pandemic by collecting a swab from suspected COVID-19 patients.

They were provided a week of training on collecting swab and were given theoretical knowledge of how to deal with the pandemic.



"The students had desired to help the society in this pandemic. It is a great initiative by these students and they must be setting an example for the youth to come forward and serve the people when volunteers are needed in every hospital. A total of 1,000 swab tests have been done till now," said Dr Subhrojyoti Bhowmick.

"When the majority of us are becoming self-centred, fearful, and apprehensive day by day, it is the responsibility of youth to help our frontline warriors and support them through our service. As a volunteer it provides a great experience to learn and serve society during this pandemic," said one of the students who was assisting in collecting patients swabs. (ANI)