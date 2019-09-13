Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's father BN Yugandhar dies

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Former bureaucrat BN Yugandhar, the father of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, breathed his last here on Friday. He was 80.

Known for his simplicity, Yugandhar was an IAS officer of 1962-batch.

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he was saddened to hear Yugandhar's demise, terming him as upright and committed officer.

"Saddened by the demise of former bureaucrat Shri B N Yugandhar. He was an upright, committed officer. He worked for upliftment of the marginalised sections of the society & to improve life in rural India. My heartfelt condolences to his family members. May his soul rest in peace," he said in a tweet.

Yugandhar served as a member of the Planning Commission from 2004 to 2009. He acted as Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

Yugandhar served in the Prime Minister's Office during the tenure of the then Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao in the 1990s.

The former bureaucrat also held the post of secretary in the Rural Development Ministry. (ANI)

