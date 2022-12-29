Mid-air brawl between passengers on Thailand-India flight, BCAS seeks detailed report

New Delhi, [India], December 29 (ANI): The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), a body that monitors aviation security has taken strong cognizance of a video that has gone viral on social media showing passengers on a Bangkok-Kolkata flight engaged in a mid-air brawl.

The BCAS has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority over the incident.

"We have taken cognizance of the viral video which is showing a fight between passengers on a Thai Airways flight to Kolkata," Zulfiquar Hasan, Director General, BCAS told ANI.

The purported video from the Bangkok-Kolkata Thai Smile Airways December 27 flight shows two passengers engaging in a heated argument even as flight attendant attempts to calm them.

One man is then seen slapping the other as the cabin crew member desperately attempts to separate them.

The Director General, BCAS, is responsible for the development, implementation and maintenance of the National Civil Aviation Security Programme.

DG BCAS told ANI that a detailed report has been sought from the concerned authority and the matter will be taken seriously.

"The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has sought a detailed report from the concerned authority. The matter has been viewed seriously. We will decide on the further course of action once we receive the report," Zulfiquar Hasan said.

Earlier, last week a video of a heated argument between a passenger and an air hostess in Indigo's Delhi-bound international flight went viral on social media.

In the viral video, the crew member could be seen telling a passenger who is not visible not to shout. "You pointed a finger at me and you are yelling at me. My crew is crying because of you, please try to understand that there is a cart, there are counters uplifted. We can always serve what you want," she could be heard saying in the video.

The man is heard shouting, "Why are you yelling" and the crew member also gives a stern reply while saying, "Because you are yelling at us".

"No, I am so sorry Sir. You cannot talk to the crew like that. I am peacefully listening to you with all due respect. But you have to respect the crew as well," she was heard saying in the video.

The crew member said, "I am sorry, you cannot talk to me like that. I am also an employee here. Your boarding pass shows...Yes, I am an employee. I am not your servant."

IndiGo, after the video went viral on social media on Wednesday issued a statement. "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022," it said.

The airline said that the issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. (ANI)