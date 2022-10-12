Mid-day meal Program in government school keeps students nutritionally healthy, says Telangana girl Golconda principal

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 11 (ANI): The state government of Telangana through its, Mid-day meal program supplies free lunches on working days for children in primary and upper primary classes in government schools across the state. The midday meal scheme is a school meal programme in Telangana designed to better the nutritional standing of school-aged children.

The principal from TMRIES Telangana girl Golconda Mehmooda Parvin said that the groceries they get for the kids are provided by the government. Which is of very good quality. It is checked by the district Minority welfare officer. They permit the vendors. Thin rice is provided and which is very good. Apart from that dal, pulses, Boost and egg are provided which are of great quality. Thanks to KCR for providing such quality food. Mid-day meal Program in government school keeps students nutritionally healthy.

A cook at the school, Mangamma said that there are around 400 kids and fine rice is provided by the government. We also get vegetables and pulses and rawa. We make nice and tasty food. Kids love to eat the food here.



Earlier, government boys Towli chowki headmaster Mohammad Siraj said, "Every day we get thin rice by 9 am in the morning and a lot of students eat rice every day here. We also get the boiled egg four times a month. Curries are also very tasty. So we urge the government of Telangana to continue this work. A very good government is helping us. Around 214 children got admission to our school. The government of Telangana has provided all the facilities. I'm very grateful to CM KCR as he runs the schools and governance well".

A Lecturer from GPS in Towlichowki Usha Kumar said, "The State Government of Telangana is running the mid-day meal program and it's a useful program for children who are economically weaker. It's a wonderful boon for them, every day they are provided with Rice, dal, Sambar and eggs. It's a blessing for children. Veg fried rice is served on the weekends. They also get Bananas also. The students feel healthy and can concentrate on the subjects".

A Student at GPS towlichowki Zoya Fathima said that they get Dal, Rice and curry also. Every day we get good curries and we thank KCR.

Another student Toufique said that we get Rice, Dal, and Eggs and we thank the Telangana government for the Mid-day meals. (ANI)

