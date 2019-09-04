Mid-day meal row: UP Min assures action against defaulters

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 4 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Primary Education Minister Dr Satish Dwivedi on Wednesday assured strict actions against those responsible for providing poor quality food to students under mid-day meal scheme.

The minister asserted that all measures will be taken to ensure no such incident takes place again.

"The state government is taking up several initiatives to improve the education system. However, if such incidents are taking place, the government will ensure action," Dwivedi told ANI.

The BJP leader also informed that the state government has constituted a permanent flying squad and formulated a system for social audit to ensure quality food is provided under mid-day meal scheme in schools.

However, the minister shied away from commenting on Mirzapur district magistrate Anurag Patel's statement that the journalist should have taken a snapshot of the incident instead of making a video.

"The district magistrate held a press conference yesterday. I cannot say anything more about it," he said.

Dwivedi said that the government is trying to improve the education system in the state.

"There is accusation on the journalist that he planned the story. These incidents malign the image of the state government, which is trying to improve the primary education system. This will discourage people from sending their children to these schools," he said.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led state government is very sensitive towards the issues of education in the state. That is why the chief minister asked me to give away shoes and sweaters to these students who used to come to school barefoot earlier," Dwivedi added.

A case was registered against the scribe who made the video of children being served chapatis and salt in mid-day meal at a primary school at Hinauta village here on August 22.

On the other hand, the district authorities have also initiated an inquiry into the matter. (ANI)

