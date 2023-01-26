Middle-aged auto driver stabbed, dies in Delhi's Dwarka

Dwarka (New Delhi) [India], January 26 (ANI): A 44-year-old man was killed by stabbing early on Thursday morning at Dwarka Sector 13, confirmed the Dwarka North police.

The police received a call regarding the incident at 2 AM in the Dwarka North police station and rushed to the spot.

An auto driver who suffered stabbing injuries on his neck was killed, said officials of the police station.

The police suspect two unidentified persons to be involved in the crime. They were likely sitting in the auto with the deceased.

The police however said that they are investigating the case from all angles.

A case has been registered in the Dwarka North police station under IPC section 302 whereas multiple teams have been deployed for further investigation and to nab the culprit.



Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Police arrested a man and apprehended a juvenile for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old student outside a coaching Centre in South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area, officials said.

The injured student identified as Abhishek sustained head injuries in the alleged knife attack and was admitted at the All India Institute of Medical Science's (AIIMS) Trauma Centre for treatment, an official said.

A case was registered under sections 307, 506 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The accused was identified as Shishpal (25), who often made noise outside the Tuition Centre daily, an official familiar with the matter said.

In this matter, the police recorded the statement of AD Mahesh, a resident of Sangam Vihar who runs a tuition centre for students from classes 1 to 12.

Shishpal and the juvenile used to make noise in front of the tuition centre every day, confirmed the police based on the statement of Mahesh.

"When Mahesh attempted to pacify Shishpal while he was shouting, he started abusing which led to a scuffle. Hearing the noise, the students came outside," an official familiar with the matter said.

"Shishpal's younger brother rushed there with a knife and gave it to Shishpal who allegedly stabbed one of the students on his head multiple times," the official added. (ANI)

