'Middleclass-friendly budget will boost efforts for Viksit Bharat: PM Modi

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday praised the Union Budget 2023 as a "middle-class-friendly budget" and a a step in the direction of a prosperous and self-sufficient India.

Prime Minister Modi said that the budget is all-inclusive and touches everyone.

"This year's middle-class-friendly budget will give strength to everyone's efforts for the 'Viksit Bharat'. This budget is a big step in the direction of Samarth Bharat, Sampann Bharat, Swayampurna Bharat, Shaktiman Bharat, and Gatiwan Bharat. This is a popular, all-encompassing, all-inclusive budget that touches everyone," PM Modi said while dedicating the HAL Helicopter Factory in Karnataka's Tumakuru to the nation.

Elaborating the benefits of the budget for the "deprived, youth, and women in agriculture", PM Modi said that all aspects, including their needs, income and assistance to be provided, were kept in mind were presenting the Budget.

Throwing light on this year's Budget, PM Modi informed that the allocation under 'Jal Jeevan Mission' has seen an increase of Rs 20,000 crores from last year, adding that the biggest beneficiaries of this scheme are the "mothers and sisters who do not have to travel afar to fetch water for their homes".

He highlighted that in the last three years, the scope of the project has increased from 3 crore to 11 crore rural families.

"Rs 5,500 crores have been allocated for the Upper Bhadra Project which will benefit Tumakuru, Chickmangaluru, Chitradurga, Davangere and the drought-affected areas of central Karnataka," he said.

PM Modi emphasised on the efforts of the government since 2014 to empower the section of the population for whom it was tough to avail government assistance.



"Either the government schemes did not reach them, or it was looted by middlemen," he said.

PM Modi said it is the first time that the 'employee-labour' class were granted the benefit of pension and insurance in the Budget. He added that the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi was helping small farmers and also mentioned the loans availed by street vendors.

PM Modi also weigned in on the tax benefits in the Budget.

"There is a lot of enthusiasm in the middle class due to zero income tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh. Especially young people below 30 years, who have a new job, new business, more money will come into their account every month," he said.

PM Modi said, "Financial inclusion of women strengthens their voice in households and increases their participation in household decisions. In this budget, we have taken big steps for our mothers, sisters and daughters to join more and more banks. We have come up with Mahila Samman Saving Certificates."

This, the Prime Minister said, is a big initiative for the economic empowerment of women after Sukanya Samriddhi, Mudra, Jan-Dhan Scheme and PM Awas.

PM Modi also highlighted the emphasis given on the production of millet in this year's Budget saying that it will greatly benefit the small farmers of Karnataka.

Prime Minister Modi lauded the talent and innovation of Karnataka's youth, saying that the manufacturing sector's strength is manifested in a range of products -- from drones to Tejas fighters.

"Double-engine government has made Karnataka the first choice of investors," PM Modi said. (ANI)

